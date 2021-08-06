Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge

Duplicate Bridge is played Tuesday and Wednesday each week at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. This week’s winners on Tuesday:

First Place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; second place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus; sixth place, John Leisen and Rich Stroup.

Wednesday winners:

First place, Barb and Orrin Roisen; second place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; third place (tie), Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan, Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes.

Players come from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Mason City and Northwood, Iowa, and Texas. Invites are always out to Bridge players who like to play competitive type card games. Bring a partner or call Joyce at 437-2750 and she will find you one.