Chateau Speedway holds kids’ night

By Matthew Grage

One of the highlights on the schedule every year at Chateau Speedway in Lansing is Kids Night, which was held on Friday. The drivers look forward to it as much as the kids do as they head out on the track an hour before race time and the kids line up to get a ride in the cars.

The track always brings out a couple bikes to give away as well and again the drivers, along with some fans, bring more bikes out and before you know it, there’s a dozen happy youngsters going home with a new bike as well as other prizes and candy.

The drivers ran through the heats with just one caution and then after a short intermission to give the bikes away, the track made it through four of the six features with just four cautions amongst them before having to call an end to the night due to heavy rains.

Next week is the “Spirit of 83 Memorial” with a full night of racing slated. The officials decided to hold onto the make-up features for an extra week.

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 2. Dwaine Hanson-Lakefield; 3. Jacob Stark-Austin; 4. Joe Ludemann-Grand Meadow; 5. Doug Hillson-Blooming Prairie

POWER 96 WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Jack Paulson-Morristown; 3. PJ Duchene-Faribault; 4. Brady Krohnberg-Walters; 5. George Schrumpf-Rochester

WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 2. Kory Adams-Stacyville IA; 3. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 4. Cole Richards-Mondovi WI; 5. Ross Spitzer-Blooming Prarie

SKJEVELAND SANITATION WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Brian Schott-Red Wing; 2. Nick Sillman-Janesville; 3. Colin Wittenberg-Hastings; 4. Daniel Bjonfald-Bloomington; 5. Robert Blowers-Waseca