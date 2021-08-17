Celebration of Life: Vernon J. Schaefer

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -Vernon J. Schaefer passed away on April 4th, 2020 from COVID. A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life is planned for September 18, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Adams, Minnesota at 11:00 a.m. Prior to the mass, a visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m at the church followed by a rosary. A reception and sharing of memories will be held at the auditorium following the service. Please join us in celebrating his dedication to family, faith, friends, and community. Masks are appreciated.

