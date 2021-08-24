Carol J. Barnett, 82

Carol Jean Barnett, age 82, died Saturday August 21, 2021 at Samaritan Bethany Home on Eighth, Rochester, MN.

Carol was born February 1, 1939 in Los Angeles, CA to James and Luella Alderman. She grew up in Los Angeles, CA.

Carol married Joseph Barnett May 16, 1959. Once Joseph completed his military service, the couple resided in Los Angeles until 1973. The couple moved to Austin, MN in 1973. Carol worked as a pharmacy tech until retirement.

Carol enjoyed old movies, puzzles, spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grand daughter, and many grand dogs. She also enjoyed her garden.

Survivors include her daughter, Michelle (Kirk) Handahl, Rochester, MN; son, Scott (Gerri) Barnett, Fort Madison, IA; four grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and five siblings.

No funeral is planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

