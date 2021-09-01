Cardinals fall to Burros in three

The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season when it fell to Lanesboro by scores of 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 in LeRoy Tuesday.

Sidney Lewison had four kills and four blocks for the Cardinals (2-1 overall, 2-1 SEC).

LO stats: Sidney Lewison, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Benita Nolt, 4 blocks; Jordan Runde, 2 kills; Anna Welsh, 11 set assists; Jenna Olson, 4 set assists; Sam Volkart, 5 blocks; Brianna Tucke, 4 blocks