Breaking News: Friday morning police standoff ends in arrest
One suspect was taken into custody after a Friday morning police standoff in Southeast Austin.
The police scanner indicated law enforcement was seeking a suspect before 9:30 a.m. at Whittier Place on Third Avenue Southeast. After roughly an hour-long standoff in the 400 block of town homes, three individuals including at least one child exited the residence, after which the suspect exited.
A vehicle was towed away from the scene; however, it has not been confirmed if it was related to the incident.
Check back with the Herald as more information becomes available.
You Might Like
Update: Truck a ‘total loss’ after Wednesday afternoon fire
No injuries were reported after a truck towing a trailer with horses and goats caught fire Wednesday afternoon on Interstate... read more