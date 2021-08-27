Barrow Show returning to Austin

After being called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Barrow Show (NBS) has announced that it is once again coming to Austin this September.

The NBS will be held Sept. 11-15, and will kick off with the Junior Class Showmanship at 3 p.m. at the Mower County Fairgrounds. This year also marks a return to five days after being shortened by one in 2019.

This is the 75th year of the annual event.

Aside from the various showings throughout the event, a Windsor chop dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Plager Building. Tickets are the fundraiser are $12 at the door.

On the final day, Wednesday, Sept. 15, the NBS will hold an auction sale of purebred and crossbred breeding stock. These animals will go to all parts of the country as swine producers continue to improve herds and swine genetics.

The NBS is one of the longest running livestock shows in the country and a favorite of many of the contestants, some who have been attending for several decades. The public is always welcome to come watch the shows or just check out the livestock in the barns and of course attend the community dinner on Sunday.

2021 Schedule of Events

Friday, Sept. 10

• 5 p.m. Earliest entries can arrive

Saturday, Sept. 11

• a.m.-1 p.m. Junior registration open

• 1 p.m. All junior market hogs and junior breeding gilts must be on the grounds • 2 p.m. Junior Market Hog and Crossbred Gilt weigh cards due (Market Hogs must have declared weight of 215-290lbs. Crossbred Gilts must have declared weight under 375 lbs. 15lb. weigh back on all Market Hogs and Crossbred Gilts.

• 3 p.m. NBS Junior Showmanship (Senior, Intermediate, Junior, Novice) • 5:30 p.m. Junior exhibitor pizza party

Sunday, Sept. 12

• 8 a.m. Junior Classic Breeding Gilt Show immediately followed by Junior Classic Market Hog Show

• 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Community Windsor Chop Dinner at the Plager Building

Noon All open show breeding stock, truckloads and open market hog show entries must be on the grounds

• 1-2:30 p.m. Truckloads checked in and weighed

1-3:30 p.m. Open Market Hog registration

• 3:30 p.m. Open Market Hog weigh cards due

Monday, Sept. 13

• 8 a.m. Junior college and senior college livestock judging contest in Crane Pavilion. FFA and 4-H judging contest registration, followed by contest.

• 8 a.m. Check-in of open show breeding stock entries (weighing and scanning to follow)

• 1 p.m. Individual Market Hog Show

– Truckload Show to immediately follow

– Following Truckloads, Hog College® Home Run Drive

Tuesday, Sept. 14

• 7:30 a.m. Breeding Stock Show Begins

North Ring: CPS/ABA/Crossbred Gilts Show

South Ring: NSR/Crossbred Boars Show

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Sale Begins

• 8:30 a.m. North Ring: CPS/ABA/Crossbred Gilt Sale

South Ring: NSR/Crossbred Boar Sale