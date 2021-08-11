Back on the track: Local rider returns to the spot where he started

Ryan Soucek was back where it all started on the dirt track at the Mower County Fair on Tuesday, and he couldn’t help but smile.

Soucek, who attends Hayfield High School, was back in the Motokazie Supercross Series, which is the same place he began to consider riding competitively four years ago. Ryan decided to try competing in the Motokazie after he participated in a fun run that year.

“I’ve always had a love of the sport ever since my dad bought me my first bike at six years old,” Ryan said. “I used to drive around in the backyard, but when I came out to the Fair I fell in love even more with it.”

Ryan has now brought his cousin Gage, who attends Ellis Middle School, for the ride. Gage was competing at the Mower County Fair for the first time ever on Tuesday.

“My friend got me riding dirt bikes and then Ryan got me into the motocross,” Gage said. “It can be scary, but it’s fun at the same time.”

Ryan said that riding in the Motokazie circuit is a great way to get out and make some new connections, while also finding a way to compete.

“It’s competitive and it’s fun. It’s a great way to meet people outside of my friend group,” Ryan said. “It was really nice to be back in front of the local crowd tonight. At some of the other races, it’s mostly just family. It’s nice to have a lot of people here.”