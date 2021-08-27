Avis L. Johnson, 93

Avis LaVonne (Leidal) Johnson, age 93, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at her home in Austin. Avis was born on January 19, 1928 to Walter and Myrtle (Naversath) Leidal at the family home in rural Mitchell County, Iowa. Avis graduated from Lyle High School in 1946. Following high school she worked at Hormel. She married Jim Johnson on May 15, 1948 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. The couple was blessed with three children, after the children were born Avis stayed home to raise them. In 1986, Jim and Avis moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, and resided there for 18 years before returning to Austin to be closer to family. Avis loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, knitting, and was member at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Avis will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Jensen of Austin; son, Scott Johnson of Austin; daughter-in-law, Paris Magee of Minneapolis; six grandchildren, Michelle Jensen, Melissa Reimers, Matt Johnson, Natalie Loecher, Haley Johnson, Hannah Johnson; eight great grandchildren, CJ Nord, Kendra Reimers, Karissa Reimers, Aaden Johnson, Austin Johnson, Jaxson McFarland, Ava McFarland, Aria Loecher; four great-great grandchildren, Camryn, Kenzie, Kamaree, Princeton; and sister-in-law Lola Erickson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Johnson; son Greg Johnson; two brothers LaVerne (June) Leidal and Norman Leidal; son-in-law Kenwood Jensen; sisters-in-law, Bertha, and Gladys; brother-in-law, Norman Gordon; and grandson-in-law Nate McFarland.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks will be required at the church. Interment will take place in Six Mile Grove Cemetery in Lyle. Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.