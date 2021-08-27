Austin Public Education Foundation hires new ED

The executive committee of the Austin Public Education Foundation would like to announce that Jennifer Boysen has been hired as the new executive director effective in September.

Boysen is originally from St. Paul and met her husband, Bryan, an Austin native and 1997 grad, in Winona. They moved to Austin in 2003, and have three children, all of whom are currently Austin Packers.

Boysen said she is excited to serve as executive director by bringing her organizational skills and her appreciation for education and educators to the foundation. She looks forward to working with the APEF board to build upon the current success of the organization by expanding the opportunities for enhancing education at Austin Public Schools.

APEF was established in 1990 to benefit Austin Public Schools. APEF works to enhance learning experiences at Austin Public Schools in funding for class supplies, class projects, grants and awards that benefit the quality and education of the students in Austin’s schools. The first grant of $500 was awarded in 1992. Since then, over $580,000 in grants have been awarded to the Austin Public Schools and students.