Waseca man charged with sexual assault

A Waseca man who allegedly raped a woman in an Austin hotel room made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Kevin Osborn Coats, 25, has been charged with felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct – personal injury – force/coerce.

The criminal complaint states police were dispatched at about 4:18 a.m. on July 4 on a report from a woman that she had been sexually assaulted in a room at the Holiday Inn. She indicated that she was unable to leave the room because someone in the room had a firearm.

An employee at the front desk gave police a key and said the room had been rented by a “Kevin Coats.”

Police established a perimeter and the victim left the room a short time later. She told police she had been sexually assaulted by Coats and that someone in the room took $1,200 from her purse. The victim was then taken to the hospital.

Police made contact with Coats via text, then spoke to him on the phone. During the conversation, an intoxicated female exited the room. She was uncooperative with police and denied there was a firearm in the room. A male subject later exited the room and was detained by police. Coats eventually agreed to exit the room and was detained as well.

Coats denied sexually assaulting the victim and said that no one in the room touched her.

The victim told police that she and Coats had been fighting and that they met the other male in the room at a bar. She indicated that the other male had a handgun and that she and Coats returned to the hotel room with him and two other women. She said they started to argue, at which point Coats pulled her into the bathroom and raped her.

The victim said she tried to leave after the assault, but saw that someone had stolen money from her purse. She said that when she confronted Coats about the money, he pointed the handgun at her stomach.

A review of Coats’s criminal history shows prior convictions for check forgery and financial transaction card fraud.

Coats will appear in court again on July 16.