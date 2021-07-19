VFW wins divisional tourney

The Austin VFW is headed deeper into the playoffs after coming out of this past weekend having won its divisional tournament and riding a 15-game winning streak.

Post No. 1216 (24-3) defeated Winona 9-1 in the championship game having defeated Faribault (12-2) and Rochester Mayo (11-1) earlier in the day.

Brayden Bishop struck out six, gave up five hits and walked no one in the win. Jared Lillemon, Nick Robertson and Bishop all had two RBIs each..

Austin 12, Faribault 2 (five innings)

Ransom collected the win in three innings of work, striking out four in the effort while Isiah Conway pitched the last two innings. Lillemon, Blom, Nelson all had a pair of RBIs and Sam Oelfke and Ransom had two hits apiece.

Austin 11, Rochester Mayo 1

Robertson gave up just three hits in going the distance. Connor Munson went 3-for-3 and Oelfke, Ransom, Lillemon and Bishop all had two hits. Blom had three RBI.

“They say pitching and defense wins,” head coach David Lillemon said. In the three games, Austin gave up only four runs; they had no errors in three games.”

Austin advances to the District tournament next weekend in Northfield, who has the number No. 1 seed. Austin will be seeded No. 2.

Austin is guaranteed a spot in the VFW State Tournament on Aug 12-16 being hosted by Austin. A strong performance in the District Tournament would help their seeding situation for the state tournament.