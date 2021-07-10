Steven R. Mickelson, age 60, passed away on July 4, 2021, at his home in Austin, surrounded by his loving family. Steven Richard was born on August 28, 1960, in Minneapolis, MN. His parents were Richard and Joan (Northwick) Mickelson. He graduated from Austin High School with the class of 1979. Steven was a truck driver for many years. He owned and operated Mickelson Transport for several years, then continued to drive over the road until early onset Alzheimer’s changed his life. In 2002, he met Karen Groth, she was his loving companion and as the disease took its toll his faithful caregiver. As he traveled from coast to coast, he enjoyed every mile. Steven loved trucking and traveling, he enjoyed time spent in Las Vegas and Florida. He enjoyed eating out at Barley’s and Kenny’s where they treated him like family, it was an even better meal if it included a good piece of pie.

Steven is survived by his mother, Joan Mickelson of Bloomington, MN; loving companion, Karen Groth of Austin, MN; sisters, Sue (Wayne) Pasmick of Ely, MN, and Anne (Chris) Wagner of Bloomington, MN; three nieces; one nephew; Karen’s parents, David and Elsie Groth; Karen’s brother, Philip (Erin) Groth. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Mickelson.

A celebration of life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin with a brief service that will begin at 4:30 p.m. Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family would like to thank the Home Instead caregivers, Amy, Cassandra, and Erica for the wonderful care they provided Steven. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.