Senior Living: Ready to travel again

With the COVID-19 restrictions loosening more and more on a daily basis, it is time for seniors to get on the move again.

Evie Mohrfeld has helped local senior citizens get out of the house and stay on the move for a little over three decades and now she’s ready to bring the travel back after a year and a half of waiting.

“I’m trying to bring back the trips that I had set up two years ago,” Mohrfeld said. “I’ve been getting calls because people are really anxious to get out and get going.”

Mohrfeld typically makes about 18 day trips per year with seniors and the stops have gone as far as the Chanhassen Theater. The trips are typically motor coaches and they make frequent stops to accommodate the passengers.

“It’s a benefit for them,” Mohrfeld said. “People really enjoy it. They know me and I know their needs. We find interesting things to do where they can meet other people.”

The trips are not handicap accessible, but they are perfect for seniors who are looking for a fun place to visit for a day.

“We take suggestions and we try to go Wherever their interest is,” Mohrfeld said. “It’s for members at the senior center and their friends.”