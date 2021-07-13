Rosemary A. Goslee, 90

Rosemary A. Goslee, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at Benedictine Living Community-Owatonna, Minnesota. Rosemary Ann Meyer was born on the family farm in Rose Creek, Minnesota, to Nicholas “Nick” and Susan (Fink) Meyer on October 10, 1930. She graduated from Pacelli High School. Rosemary was united in marriage to Donald Goslee in Austin, Minnesota, on July 24, 1950. The couple met at the Terp Ballroom. Rosemary worked as a medical transcriptionist for the radiology department at St. Olaf Hospital. She was a longtime member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin, where she volunteered many hours. She was also a part of a Bridge club and at 80 years old was teaching line dancing. Family was everything to Rosemary and her children considered her a “fun” mom growing up. She was often known as a “German Tiger” at times. Rosemary loved taking bus trips and Sunday girls trips to Diamond Jo Casino. She was a wonderful baker and everyone especially enjoyed her sugar cookies. Rosemary was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, Susan (Hugh) Alverson of Austin, Minnesota, Sandy (Scott) Quill of Hampton, Minnesota, Sara (Larry) Dahl of Austin, Minnesota, Michelle (Dennis) Trom of Hampton, Minnesota, Sallie (David) Seiberlich of Chaska, Minnesota; 14 grandchildren, Jason, Jeff, Kimmie, Kelli, Anthony, Taylor, Nicolas, Riley, Haley, Megan, Justin, Courtney, Lucas, McKenna; 19 great grandchildren; nieces, Barb Goergen and Marian Ridley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas “Nick” and Susan Meyer; husband, Donald Goslee; son, Gary Goslee; and sister, Madeline Goergen.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.