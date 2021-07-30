Photos: Flight of Fancy
On Wednesday morning, a troop of IJ Hilton Intermediate School students attending summer school took a field trip to a plot of land west of Austin to release juvenile pheasants. The Bergstrom family, along with neighbor Bob Weisert, release pheasants every year in order help bolster the population and students were able to get a first-hand opportunity to help.
You Might Like
‘An honor and a privilege’
Dornink shares thoughts on his first legislative session When Minnesota State Sen. Gene Dornink (R-27) first entered the Senate Chamber... read more