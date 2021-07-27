Photo: U19 claims Minnesota state title!

The U19 boys soccer team competed in the MN State Tournament this past week and won the state championship! They outscored their opponents 19-1 during pool play. They beat Willmar 5-2 in the semi-finals and Worthington 2-1 in overtime in the final game. This team has played in eight tournaments throughout the Midwest this past summer and won the championship at five of them. They have an overall record of 25-5, outscoring their opponents 130-30. Several players have been playing together for many years and it was a great way to end their AYSA careers. Back row, left to right: Coach Alex Evenson, Nga Reh, Billy Macias, Lucas Evenson, Elisha Simerson, Jose Valladares, Aidan Martinez, Hector Hernandez. Front row: Julio Hernandez, Tu Reh, Jonathan Andrade, Pray Reh, Poe Reh, Mi Reh, Myles Anderson. Not pictured: Andres Garcia and Henry Tolbert. Photo provided