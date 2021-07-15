Michele “Miki” Gemmel was born in Austin, MN on Feb. 9, 1943 died on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Port Charlotte, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph “Pete” and Marietta McCaffrey. She is survived by her son Dean Meyer (Alethea), and daughter Dana Meyer Smith (Brad), step-children Tara Gemmel Perdue (Joe), Darya Gemmel (Neal Doughty), Alicia Gemmel, sister Erin McCaffrey Gross (Dick), brother Peter McCaffrey (Rosemary). Her grandchildren are Lucien and Lily Meyer, Lucas and Brie Smith, Sara Lange, Cameron Trimble, Betsy Trimble (Johnny Ellsworth), Addison Bain, Preston Bain (Allison), Payton Harrison and Tristan Harrison. Her great-grandchildren include Maggie Rose, Maverick Trimble Ellsworth, Bentley Bain, Saylor Bain, and Paisley Halverson. She is also survived by two former husbands Dr. Wayne Meyer and David Gemmel. Wayne Mathison was a very special friend who brought much joy and love into Miki’s life. She had a special spot in her heart for her furry friend, Murphy. She left behind a large community of friends who were dear to her and shared many of life’s special moments with her.

Miki graduated from Pacelli High School in 1961 and from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in 1964. In 1987 she graduated with a BA degree from Metro State. She spent most of her career in Long-Term-Care Administration. She worked at Comfort Care in Austin and Prairie Manor in Blooming Prairie and several LTC facilities in the Twin Cities. She also taught and tested nursing assistant programs for Austin Community College and Inver Grove Heights Community College. In April of 1997, she was appointed to the State Community Health Advisory Committee (SCHAC) which is part of the Governor’s Rural Health Advisory Committee (RHAC because of her commitment to quality long-term care and networking with other communities in SE Minnesota.

Miki moved to Florida in 2010. She said her years in Florida were some of the happiest years of her life. She met Wayne Mathison at a “Walk and dine” group in Port Charlotte. They went on boat rides, to karaoke, enjoyed outdoor dining and riding in his flashy yellow convertible. The more the merrier and the noisier the better was Miki’s motto. She truly left life worn out shouting, “What a ride!”

There will be a celebration of her life in Florida for family and close friends in November.