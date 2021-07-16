Mary Lou Maxfield, 85

Mary Lou Maxfield, age 85, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at The Cedars of Austin. Mary Lou Meier was born in Sargeant, Minnesota, to Louis and Ileta (VanRiper) Meier on April 6, 1936. She attended Austin High School. On December 3, 1953, Mary was united in marriage to Duane Maxfield and together had four children. Mary worked in the advertising sales department for the Mower County Shopper. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, a girl scout leader, and was a part of the Red Hat Ladies. Mary enjoyed camping, cross country skiing, biking, and roller skating in her younger years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Duane Maxfield of Austin, Minnesota; Gus (Ann) Maxfield of Austin, Minnesota, Judy (Gary Athey) Williams of Elysian, Minnesota, Ann (Tony) Schmid of Warrens, Wisconsin, Joel (Janice) Maxfield of Sparta, Wisconsin; 9 grandchildren, Anita (Heath) Deters, Robert (Stephanie) Maxfield, Jessica (Gary) Tabor, Ben (Cassandra Clark) Williams, Jed (Jolene) Williams, Christopher (Angie) Schmid, Adam (June) Schmid, Andy (Rachel Paddock) Maxfield; 24 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Merrill Meier, Donna Lane; brother-in-law, LeRoy Buland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Iltea Meier; granddaughter, Emily Williams; great-great granddaughter, Hadlee Jo Maxfield; brother, Donald (Shirley) Meier; sister, Marlis Buland; son-in-law, Dan Williams.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Memorials are preferred to the Hormel Nature Center in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.