LaVerne Hoffman, 95

LaVerne Benjamin Hoffman, 95, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021.

LaVerne was born on February 23, 1926 in rural Dexter, MN to his parents, Benjamin and Ellen (Cassidy) Hoffman. LaVerne attended school in Elkton, MN and resided on the family farm with his parents and three brothers, twin Vernon, Harold and Roger. When LaVerne’s father, Benjamin, died suddenly in 1946 the world was attempting to recover from World War II and needed food and farmers. LaVerne answered the call and began to farm full time in Mower County producing milk, beef, pork, eggs, lamb, wool, corn, soybeans, oats and hay.

On August 7, 1955 LaVerne married his wife of 66 years, Norma Calkins, at the Wayside Prayer Chapel west of Austin. The chapel is now located at the Mower County Fair Grounds.

LaVerne loved machinery, tools and making things. LaVerne and his twin brother Vernon built many of the buildings on their farms and LaVerne was very well known for his carpentry, masonry, mechanical and metal working skills. LaVerne made many hand-crafted metal crosses as a testament of his faith and shared them with friends and family. He was curious, well read and a lifelong student as well as an avid collector of books, tools and farm machinery. LaVerne enjoyed people, agriculture, history, visiting and telling stories.

In addition to farming, LaVerne led an active life as a MN Farm Bureau member, Clayton Township Farm Bureau Director, Lutheran Brotherhood/Thrivent volunteer, St John’s Lutheran Church of Elkton member and council member, participant and sponsor of spiritual enrichment with Via de Cristo, Good Earth Village Christian Camp volunteer and donor, member of The Mower County Historical Society and Fall Harvest Days participant. LaVerne, his brother Vernon and family members have donated machinery and equipment to Farmamerica in Waseca and The Mower County Historical Society in Austin to help others learn about agriculture and farming. Threshing shows, fairs and farm shows were favorite activities for Laverne.

LaVerne and his twin brother Vernon were both awarded the Mower County Outstanding Senior Citizen Award the same year in honor of their volunteer work and contributions to the county.

The family extends a huge thank you to Grand Meadow Senior Living, Shorewood Senior Campus of Rochester, Comfort Care Home Health, Seasons Hospice and the talented staff that have been caregivers for LaVerne.

LaVerne is survived by his wife Norma and three children: Dan married to Ronaele (Eck) Hoffman of Rochester, MN, Karen married to Pastor Richard Kelm of Lily, WI and Colleen married to Jerry Kelm of Faribault, MN, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, twin brother Vernon and wife Margaret Hoffman of Dexter, MN, brother Pastor Roger and wife Freda Hoffman of Syracuse, NE and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Benjamin, mother Ellen, brother Harold and his wife Faye Hoffman.

The Celebration of Life Service for LaVerne will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 24 at St John’s Lutheran Church (65033 220 Street, Elkton) with Visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin.

A Visitation will also be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 23 at Hindt Funeral Home (104 Grand Ave East, Grand Meadow). Jim Hindt of Hindt Funeral Home and Pastor Marcia Pederson of St John’s Lutheran Church of Elkton are assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memories and condolences or find additional information please refer to: hindtfuneralhomes.com