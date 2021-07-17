Jamey Helgeson: DOE releases funds to support children with disabilities

On July 1, the Department of Education released over $3 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to support 7.9 million infants, toddlers, and students with disabilities being served under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

For more information on the American Rescue Plan funds, check out the U.S. Department of Education fact sheet (https://tinyurl.com/4pnnt49a) and the press release (https://tinyurl.com/4cy9nm5z), which includes state by state breakdowns of funding.

Child Tax Credit to be sent out July 15

On July 15, millions of families across the country started receiving monthly checks from the federal government if they qualify for the Child Tax Credit. Qualifying families will receive up to $300 per month for each dependent under six years old and up to $250 per month for each dependent aged 6 to 17. Visit the IRS website (https://tinyurl.com/t6h2ntn) to check eligibility and to sign up. For more information on who is eligible and how to sign up, see these resources in English (https://tinyurl.com/3jz46vrb) and Spanish (https://tinyurl.com/29ckm8ns).

Check out our online merchandise store

Visit our online store at www.mybstarkstore.com/lifemowercounty/. We have shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, flannel pants, shorts, duffle bags, coolers and a lot more. Order Deadline: Sunday, Aug.15. Contact LIFE Mower County if you need help.

Support LIFE Mower County in July

This July, LIFE Mower County will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable red “My Heart” bag at the Hy-Vee store located at 1307 18th Avenue NW, Austin MN.

Upcoming Events

• Wednesday: Virtual Live from Leech Lake, 6 p.m.

• July 27: Virtual Comedy Corner, 6:30 p.m.

• July 28: Virtual Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

• July 29: Special Olympics Bocce, 6 p.m.