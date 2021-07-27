In Your Community: Flamingos flock for the Austin Public Library

If you look out your window and see a flock of flamingos in your front yard, don’t worry — it’s for a good cause.

The Friends of the Library are currently holding a fundraiser for the library that has members placing plastic flamingos in yards.

For a donation, people can direct which yards they wish to see the flamingos placed. Flocks can come in three sizes: 12 for $12, 24 for $24 and 36 for $36. A $10 donation can get you “anti-flocking insurance,” so you can contribute to the cause but not deal with the flamingos.

Flocks may be ordered by going to http://paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2183426 or filling out a form in the library.

Questions may be directed to Bethie Carlton at 507-206-1869