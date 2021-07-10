I-90 and 4th St. interchange project meeting to be held Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a public meeting from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Centennial Park, 801 Second St. SE, to hear updates, learn about conceptual design options, and provide input for the Interstate 90 and Fourth Street Interchange project.

The meeting will be open house style, so people may arrive at any time and review the information, discuss issues with the consultant and MnDOT team and then depart when it suits their schedule.

Those who are unable to attend will be able to find information on the project website at the time of the meeting. They are encouraged to participate in the survey and follow up with MnDOT staff if they have any questions or comments.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

Background

• The Fourth Street bridge will be replaced, and the interchange reconstructed to improve operations, safety, and pedestrian and bicycle movements.

• MnDOT has developed three design options for the interchange, each with unique characteristics

• MnDOT is requesting input from the public on important factors to include in the interchange design.

• Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023.

• The project also includes replacement of the I-90 Cedar River Bridges.