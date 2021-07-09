Hulne: Winning a mental battle

It is rare that I open up about my personal life in the public eye, but today is one of those times where you get a glimpse behind the curtain.

While it’s easy to see if someone is well physically, it is much tougher to see where they are mentally. I’m here to share my story about my recent struggles with mental health.

As I was covering the Hayfield baseball team’s state tournament run in early June, I was undergoing a large amount of stress and personal turmoil at home and at work. I was dealing with a life changing event at home and a busy six month stretch of high school sports that was preceded by a mind numbingly frustrating pandemic. Everything was turned upside down in my head, but I had no choice but to keep going. That is all I know.

Then came two solo car rides to St. Cloud and back and another trip to Minneapolis in a span of one week and I was reaching my limit. I was able to turn it around when I made a long phone call to my lifetime best friend, who calmly listened and encouraged me to keep going strong.

When life hands us hurdles, we may be inclined to try and sprint through the obstacle, or turn around and avoid it completely. In my life, I have found that it is far better to accept the challenge and control what is in your power.

As I rediscovered my motivation to return to normalcy, the first thing I did was schedule morning runs three times a week and I went on plenty of walks with my son. Physical activity will do wonders for your mental and physical health.

Staying on the move was crucial, but the biggest factor in my recovery was to reach out to long-time friends and family. It was their voices and support that kept me on track and helped me weather through the storm.

If you ever see a friend or family member struggling with anything, I implore all of you to reach out and be a listener. If you are struggling with anything that is starting to overwhelm you, don’t be afraid to reach out to a trusted friend or family member and be a speaker.

We all will go through major trials throughout our lifetime, but, much like in sports, it’s not the setback that matters. It’s how we respond that matters most.

Everyone loves a good comeback story.

I would also like to offer my sincere gratitude to all of the coaches and former athletes who have reached out to me in the past month. The community of Hayfield was especially encouraging and supportive as I covered the Vikings at the state baseball tournament. It meant a lot.

If you feel you are beyond help in any situation, know that time heals most wounds and turn to those who love you. They will provide the help you need.

No matter how rough the waters are, every storm eventually settles.