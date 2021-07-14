Hormel gives $10K to CVS

Part of plan to reward ‘little acts of substance’

To celebrate the move of the Planters brand to Minnesota after its recent acquisition by Hormel Foods, Planters mascot Mr. Peanut will be giving away 10 checks worth $10,000 each to reward “little acts of substance” in Minnesota this summer.

On Wednesday morning, Mr. Peanut presented the first $10,000 check to Cedar Valley Services during a ceremony at Hormel Corporate North.

“(Cedar Valley Services) have been a long time partner of Hormel Foods,” said Jeff Frank, vice president of Hormel Foods grocery products. “They help us with packaging, they help us with loading displays. For decades they’ve worked with us, so today we want to recognize that partnership and we want to share the first $10,000 check with Cedar Valley.”

Aside from working with Hormel, Cedar Valley Services was chosen because of the work it does to help individuals with disabilities with employment, residential services and social programs through meaningful activities.

“Our mission has always been to provide employment support services and life-enhancement services to the people that we serve,” said Rich Pavek, executive director of Cedar Valley Services. “We do this by the partnerships we’ve developed here. With Hormel Foods, there has been no better partner than we could expect to have. No other company does what they do to enhance our mission here in Austin.”

The ceremony also marked the kickoff of the Planters Nutmobile’s summer tour of Minnesota. Mr. Peanut will present the remaining nine checks at various stops along the way.