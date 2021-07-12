April 6, 1929-July 3, 2021

BRAINERD, Minn. – Francis Gordon “Rick” Richardson, 92, Brainerd, formerly Austin, Minn., died Saturday, July 3, in his home.

A rosary prayer will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 16, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Friday, at the church. A luncheon will follow the Mass. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Brainerd.

Arrangements by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home.

