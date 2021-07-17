Evie Mohrfeld: Evie’s Travels ready to get back on the road again

We are ready to be on the road again.

It was December 2019 since our last trip together and we are looking forward to a soft opening as we begin taking all the necessary precautions since the virus came into our lives.

• July 21: “The Man in Black” show at the Ives Auditorium, known as the Sidekick Theatre, in Bloomington is the location for our first trip.

Brian Pekol and his trio embrace the country music, gospel and Rock ‘n’ Roll of Johnny Cash. This concert will begin with the traditional song, “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.” followed by “Folsom Prison Blues.”

Dinner will be served prior to the show. Masks are not required, but should be worn at your own desecration.

Departure will be at 9:05 a.m. from the south end of the Walmart parking lot. We will begin boarding 15 minutes earlier.

• Aug. 4: It’s the “Music Man” musical at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre in Chanhassen, Minnesota. This show was written by Iowa’s own Meredith Wilson, who led the local band in Mason City, Iowa’s Band Festival for several years.

This is a delightful family musical and a feel-good show. We will be hosting this show on Aug. 4 and again on Dec. 1. Both are generating a lot of interest.

Besides the Dec. 1 “Music Man” show, the holiday musical of “Andy and Bing” will be featured in our holiday schedule. This will also be at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.

The Travel list of trips is smaller this year as some of the venues we had booked in 2019 have not opened. We will continue to watch for new and other shows and ideas of places to visit.

Day trips

• Sept. 16: “A Bench in the Sun” at Daytrippers Theatre. It’s a delightful comedy with dinner prior to the show.

• Oct. 6: Celebration Belle River Cruise on the Mississippi. This four-hour foliage trip will depart from Prairie du Chein. Full lunch buffet, live entertainment, and captain’s narration.

• Nov. 17-20: Branson and More, with a full schedule of musical fun featuring some of the old favorites along with some new shows.

A schedule is available and our open hours are 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the Mower County Senior Center.

You may call the Travel Office at 507-438-3946 and our mailing address is PO Box 575, Austin, MN 55912.

We will be seeing you on Thursday, July 21.