Education Briefs
Upper Iowa University Spring 2021 Graduate
Grand Meadow
Jamie Gehling, Master of Business Administration in Organizational Developmental Emphasis
Minnesota State University Mankato Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Adams
Ashlynn Mandt, High Honor List
Austin
Linnea Byers-Sunde, Honor List
Nena Fox, Honor List
David Garcia Raya, Honor List
Skylar Guzman, Honor List
Katelyn Hansen, High Honor List
Isaac Kenyon, Honor List
Salma Masood, Honor List
Isabel Mattick, High Honor List
Caylee Meier, Honor List
Andrea Murphy, High Honor List
Brownsdale
Katelyn Luthe, High Honor List
Hannah Pike, Honor List
Dexter
Bret Mathews, Honor List
Elkton
Travis Russell, Honor List
Lee Wilson, Honor List
LeRoy
Ashley Norby, High Honor List
Miranda Bergan, High Honor List
Lyle
Kayla Johnson, Honor List
Racine
Aleya Noben, Honor List
Rose Creek
Laura Bottema, Honor List
Thomas Bustad, High Honor List
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Adams
Morgan Hose, Political Science Major
Brittney Ruechel, Psychology Major
Austin
Ava Chesak, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Jordyn McCormack, Therapeutic Recreation Major
Gavin Owens, Accountancy Major
Lyle
Kendal Truckenmiller, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major
Waltham
Madison Arndt, Microbiology Major: Biomedical Concentration
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 2021 spring graduates
Adams
Nicholas Finbraaten, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire
Elizabeth Wolterman, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire
Austin
Lisa Denzer, Education and Human Sciences, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders, Eau Claire
Dorothy Stevens, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire
Tyler Tupy, Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, marketing, Eau Claire
Grand Meadow
Hattie Voigt, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology, Eau Claire
University of Minnesota Twin Cities Spring Dean’s List
Austin
Atziri Amador Torres, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Ivy Arnold, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Trenton Brown, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Connor Byram, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Chloe Guttormson, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Emily Hegna, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Vy Hoang, Senior, College of Design
Vy Hoang, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Maia Irvin, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Jenna Krueger, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Kiley Kusick, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Jo-Ann La, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Fayth Nystel, Sophomore, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Morgan Raymond, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Emily Sayles, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Kristine Schechinger, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Paiton Schwab, Senior, School of Nursing
Ariana Shapinsky, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Modeste Zinzindohoue, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Grand Meadow
Andrew Arndorfer, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Meghan Eastlee, Freshman, College of Liberal Arts
Maxwell Jech, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Michael Stevens, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
LeRoy
Reece Alstat, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Matthew Scaglione, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Jacob Stephens, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
