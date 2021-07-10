Daisy P. Larson, age 97, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, formerly of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Bethany Riverside Nursing Home in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Daisy Pauline Meister was born in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Ernest and Lilla (Troge) Meister on April 20, 1924. She attended country school and graduated from Adams High School in 1941. On September 14, 1947, Daisy was united in marriage to Curtis Larson at the Little Cedar Lutheran Church in Adams, Minnesota. Daisy was a homemaker and enjoyed doing volunteer work. Her hobbies included golfing, crafts, quilting and reading. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Austin, where she was active in Ladies Aid, and made over 100 quilts for Lutheran World Relief. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Janelle (David) Godfredson of Cornelius, North Carolina, Sheila (David) Field of Youngsville, North Carolina, Lana (David) Bentz of La Crosse, WI; six grandchildren, Kimberly Godfredson, Corey White, Kirstyn White, Stephanie Evenson, Kara Evenson, Nicholas Bentz. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Lilla Meister; brothers, Melvin (Ruby) Meister, Luther (Ruby) Meister, Roy (Gladys) Meister, Vern (Gail) Meister, Loren Meister, Edwin (Eleanor) Meister, Jerry Meister, Dean (Margie) Meister, Erwin Meister; sisters, Ruth (Lloyd) Kogle, Lois (Rueben) Erickson, Mae (Joseph) Monsen; son-in-laws, Blake Evenson and Terry White.

Interment will be in Six Mile Grove Cemetery, Lyle. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.