Convictions: July 11-17

—Daniel Paul Clark, 34, of Grand Meadow was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 12 months and one day in prison.

—Austin Douglas Kinder, 24, of Austin was sentenced to five years of probation for felony fifth-degree drug possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 15 months in prison.

—Rogelio Villegas, 45, of Austin was sentenced to one year of probation for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. He must spend 28 days on electronic home monitoring, follow a few conditions and pay $1,010 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.