Club News: Duplicate Bridge

Six tables played duplicate bridge at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin. Players come from Austin.

First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring; second place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place, Judy Bungum and Dave Solomonson; fifth place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; sixth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

On Wednesday 5 and a half tables played. Players came from Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea and Austin.

First place, Dave Ring and Stan Schultz; second place, Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson; third place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fourth place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher; fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters.

We had special guest players this week from Texas and enjoyed hearing about that area of our country. They will be with us for another week. The invitation is still out for anyone wishing to have a competitive game of bridge.