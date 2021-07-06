Austin VFW baseball team wins eighth straight game

The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team won its eighth straight game when it beat the Rochester Spartans by scores of 14-4 and 15-4 in Rochester Monday.

Brayden Bishop struck out eight, while allowing three hits and six walks in the opener for Austin (17-3 overall, 9-3 Southeast District).

Jared Lillemon had two doubles and three RBIs, Kody Bloom had two hits, Sam Oelfke had a two-run single and Isiah Conway had a two-run triple.

Isaac Osgood, Oelfke and Mark Temke each had two hits in the second game for Austin, which trails Northfield by one game for first place in the District.