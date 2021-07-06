Austin VFW baseball team wins eighth straight game
The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team won its eighth straight game when it beat the Rochester Spartans by scores of 14-4 and 15-4 in Rochester Monday.
Brayden Bishop struck out eight, while allowing three hits and six walks in the opener for Austin (17-3 overall, 9-3 Southeast District).
Jared Lillemon had two doubles and three RBIs, Kody Bloom had two hits, Sam Oelfke had a two-run single and Isiah Conway had a two-run triple.
Isaac Osgood, Oelfke and Mark Temke each had two hits in the second game for Austin, which trails Northfield by one game for first place in the District.
Chateau Speedway fans and drivers kick off Fourth of July Weekend
By Matthew Grage Chateau Speedway kicked off the Fourth of July Holiday weekend with some exciting racing action Friday Night.... read more