Ask a Trooper: What is the law regarding insurance cards?

Question: What is the law with regard to insurance cards? I was told it must always be available in the vehicle and then I was told that if you do not have it, there is no fine if you produce it within three days. What exactly are the statutes with regard to having your driver’s license on you while driving?

Answer: The driver of the vehicle is required to provide current proof of insurance on a vehicle. The proof can be a hard copy or electronic proof of insurance. If the driver is issued a citation for no proof of insurance, the owner of the vehicle must provide proof of insurance stating the vehicle was properly insured at the time of the stop. This must be completed no later than the date and time specified on the citation. Court will dismiss and there will be no fine. The required proof of insurance may be sent by mail or presented in person at courthouse. If there is no proof of insurance provided the citation remains a no insurance citation. (State Statue 169.791 Sub. 2a)

Proof of insurance may be presented electronically pursuant to Minn. Stat. sec. 60A.139, subd. 2. “Delivered by electronic means” includes, delivery to an e-mail address at which a party has consented to receive notices or documents or posting on an electronic network or web site accessible via the internet, mobile application, computer, mobile device, tablet, or other electronic device, together with separate notice of posting, which must be provided by electronic mail to the address at which the party has consented to receive notice or by any other delivery method that has been consented to by the party.

If your electronic device is not working (dead battery on your phone, website not accessible, no service, etc.), you could be cited for “no proof of insurance.” I recommend that you print a copy of your insurance card in case your electronic equipment is unable to display your proof of insurance and keep it in your vehicle.

