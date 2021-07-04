4-day Hwy 105 detour for rail crossing repairs begins July 6

Highway 105 near the Iowa border will be closed and detoured from July 6-9 while a contractor for the Canadian National Railway repairs a railroad crossing, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be replacing wooden beams and a panel at the crossing area, which requires the closure of the road during the railroad’s work. Work is expected to be completed on July 9.

Northbound motorists on Highway 105 will detour east on Stateline Road to 535th Avenue north to Mower County Road 6 west, where it connects back with Hwy. 105. The southbound detour is the route in reverse.