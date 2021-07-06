2021 All Herald Softball Team

FIRST TEAM

Caitlyn Hendrickson, pitcher, Hayfield

Hendrickson went 11-7 with an ERA of 1.93 as she struck out 193 in 123.2 innings. She allowed 81 hits and 45 walks. The senior also hit .368 with a homer, three doubles and seven RBIs for Hayfield.

Maren Forystek, catcher, Blooming Prairie

The senior was a solid leader behind the plate and she was also effective with her bat. Forystek hit .269 with two homers, two doubles, one triple and 15 RBIs.

Hattie Wiste, first base, Southland

The junior hit .407 with one double, two triples and 19 RBIs. Wiste stole 12 bases and had an on-base percentage of .500.

Kenna Selk, second base, Hayfield

The seventh grader hit .303 with seven doubles, one triple and 14 RBIs.

Larissa Goslee, shortstop, Southland

The senior hit .396 with 15 stolen bases and nine RBIs.

Bailey Johnson, third base, Southland

The junior played third base, shortstop and she pitched for the Rebels. She hit .474 with eight doubles, three triples, two homers and 26 RBIs, while stealing 21 bases. Johnson was 4-4 in the circle with an ERA of 4.90. She struck out 47, allowed 63 hits and walked 31.

Bobbie Bruns, outfield, Blooming Prairie

The junior hit .536 with four homers, four doubles and two triples as she knocked in 20 runs. Bruns was an effective lead-off hitter and she also gave the team a lot of speed on defense.

Kayla Nelsen, outfield, Southland

The senior hit .491 with an on-base percentage of .629. She had four homers, one triple, three doubles and 20 RBIs.

Kelsey Mensink, outfield, Southland

The senior hit .308 with a double, 13 stolen bases and 16 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kylie Freeburg, third base, Hayfield

Freeburg hit .342 with two homers, one double and 13 RBIs for the Vikings.

Anna Bamlet, first base, Hayfield

Bamlet hit .305 with a homer, five doubles and nine RBIs.

Nora Bamlet, catcher, Hayfield

The seventh grader hit .314 with one homer, one triple, two doubles and 10 RBIs.

Allison Krohnberg, pitcher, Blooming Prairie

The senior went 8-11 overall with an ERA of 3.55. She struck out 94, while allowing 152 hits and 37 walks in 112 innings. Krohnberg hit .368 with one homer, three doubles, one triple and 11 RBIs.

Macy Lembke, shortstop, Blooming Prairie

The freshman saw time at shortstop and pitcher for the Awesome Blossoms as she gave the team versatility. She hit .328 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Alana Rogne, catcher, Lyle-Pacelli

No statistics were available for the junior.

Kearah Schaefer, shortstop, Lyle-Pacelli

No statistics were available for the junior.