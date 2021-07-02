2 injured in Monday accidents

Two individuals had to be treated for non-life threatening injuries after two accidents on Monday.

The first accident occurred at about 1:20 p.m. on Monday in Brownsdale. According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 1985 Ford Mustang was eastbound on County Road 2 when it collided with a northbound 2019 Peterbuilt Semi at the intersection of County Road 2 and Highway 56.

The Ford’s driver, Michael Orvin Otterness, 72, of Spring Valley, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries. The Semi’s driver, Parker Reed Brumm, 25, of Rockford, Iowa, was uninjured.

The report does not indicate what caused the accident; however, alcohol was not a factor.

The second accident occurred at about 10:49 p.m. in Lansing Township. According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 1984 Chevy Pickup was heading west on 534th Avenue when it crossed Highway 218 and ended up in the westbound ditch.

The Chevy’s driver, Shane Curtis Johnson, 32, of Claremont was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The report indicates Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was a factor in the accident.