U of Minn. Extension offering Small Grain Summer Plot Tours

MORRIS — University of Minnesota Extension is offering six on-farm Small Grain Summer Plot Tours in central and southern Minnesota to address small grain production issues, variety performance and insect and disease pests.

“Whether you’re a farmer or crop consultant already producing small grains or looking for another crop to add to the rotation, these workshops are for you,” saidJared Goplen, Extension Educator in Crops. “Plot tours will feature a tour of current research plots as well as discussion of on-farm experiences about production agronomics, variety selection and disease management.”

Dates, locations and times are as follows:

• June 21: Le Center, 12:30 – 3 p.m. Lunch served at 12:30 p.m. prior to the plot tour at 1 p.m.

• June 21: Rochester, 4:30 – 7 p.m. Lunch served at 4:30 p.m. prior to the plot tour at 5 p.m.

• June 22: Lamberton, 1 – 3 p.m. Southwestern Research and Outreach Center.

• June 22: New Ulm, 5 – 7 p.m. Meal served following the tour. Gieseke Farms.

• June 23: Becker, 10 a.m. to noon. Sand Plains Research and Outreach Center.

• June 23: Benson, 5 – 7 p.m. Meal served following the tour. Lee’s Seed Farm.

Presenters will vary by location and include University of Minnesota Extension Small Grain Specialist Jochum Wiersma and University of Minnesota Extension crops educator Jared Goplen.

For more information, visit https://z.umn.edu/SGfielddays or contact Jared Goplen (320-589-1711 x2128 or gople007@umn.edu) or Jochum Wiersma (218-281-8629 or wiers002@umn.edu).