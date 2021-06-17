Two area golfers hit the top 30 at state boys meet

A pair of area golfers finished in the top-30 at the Minnesota Class A golf meet at Pebble Creek in Becker Wednesday.

Southland senior Max Schmitz finished in 19th place with a two-day score of 158 after he shot a 78 in the second round.

Hayfield’s Keegan Bronson took 29th place with a two-day score of 165 after he shot a 79 in the second round.

Rylin Petry of Fertile-Beltrami took first place with a score of 146.