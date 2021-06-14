Three drivers tally their first win at Chateau

Chateau Speedway in Lansing rolled through night four of the 2021 Season Friday Night with another action filled night of racing, despite the record breaking temps in the 90’s during the past week. The great racing action featured three more drivers picking up their first career Chateau Speedway Feature wins.

The first to do so was Kevin Vogt of Rose Creek in the Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stocks. In a strange twist, he led all but the final lap of the feature event only to have it returned to him in the tech line

Another driver to pull off their first Chateau Feature Win was USRA B Mod Driver Kevin Johnson, who was still listed as from Bakersfield, California on the entry sheet although he just moved to Austin this past week. He and brother Michael Johnson, who moved to Austin before the season, finished one-two and celebrated in victory lane one week after Michael got his first Chateau Feature win.

Race fans will get their first of three looks at the Mid American Renegade Sprint Car Series Traditional Non Wing Sprints Next Friday Night at Chateau Speedway. The new series, which features many of the same cars that run the Upper Midwest Sprint Series will make visits again in July and in August.

USRA B MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Kevin Johnson-Bakersfield CA; 2. Michael Johnson-Austin; 3. Noah Grinstead-Austin; 4. Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar IA; 5. Brayten Cisneros-Blooming Prairie

FRENCH’S REPAIR USRA A MODIFIED

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Ryan Wetzstein-West Concord; 2. Jason Cummins-New Richland; 3. Mark Noble-Blooming Prairie; 4. Cole Anderson-LeCenter; 5. Darwin Karau-Kasson

POWER 96 WISSOTA PURE STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Jack Maas-Faribault; 3. PJ Duchene-Faribault; 4. Michael Wick-Faribault; 5. Bobby Crews-Austin

ADAMS GRAPHIX WISSOTA STREET STOCK

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kevin Vogt-Rose Creek; 2. Kory Adams-Stacyville Iowa; 3. Greg Lammers-Owatonna; 4. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 5. Kolton Brauer-Eyota

ACTION BUILDERS WISSOTA MIDWEST MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath-Ellednale; 2. 17-Trevis Underdahl-Northfield; 3. Ryan Goergen-Stacyville IA; 4. Kenny Wytaske-Austin; 5. Cory Asmussen-Gary SD

SKJEVELAND SANITATION AND ROLL OFF SERVICE WISSOTA HORNET

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Brian Schott-Red Wing; 2. Bryce Lisowski-Faribault; 3. Zach Korpi-Ellendale; 4. Shawn Poston-Red Wing; 5. Troy Johnson-Medford

WISSOTA SUPER STOCK

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Dan Nissalke-Winona; 2. Dennis Dunbar-Winona; 3. Spencer Stock-Racine; 4. Anthony (AJ) Zvorak-Blooming Prairie; 5. Harland Morehart-Rochester