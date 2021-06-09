Three Bruins Selected to NAHL Top Prospects Tournament

Austin Bruin players Peter Jacobs, Alex Trombley, and Max Ruoho have been selected to attend the NAHL’s Top Prospects Tournament later this month.

The Top Prospects Tournament will be a little different in 2021 as the league is hosting the event in cooperation with the Robertson Cup as opposed to it being an individual event as has been in past years. While the format will largely stay the same, it’s even more important to note that the meaning behind the event will also remain, to give uncommitted players the opportunity to play in front of many Division I, Division III, and USHL scouts.

Jacobs, 20, will appear in his first Top Prospects Tournament after having his best season in junior hockey this past year. As one of the Bruins’ top scorers, Jacobs logged an impressive 35 points in 56 games played including career highs in goals and assists. In his two-year career with the Bruins, Jacobs played 108 total games with 22 goals, 31 assists, and 53 total points.

Joining him will be fellow first-time attendees, Alex Trombley and Max Ruoho. Trombley, 20, heads to the Top Prospects Tournament after logging 5 goals and 16 assists in his first season with the Bruins. The former USHLer with the Madison Capitals and Central Illinois Flying Aces is looking to secure a Division-I commitment before his final year of junior hockey this coming season.

Ruoho, 20, is the Bruins’ lone defensive representative at this year’s Top Prospects Tournament. The Madison, WI, native started the 2020-21 preseason in the USHL where he played for the Sioux City Musketeers before landing in Austin for the regular season and registering 12 points in 42 games. The second-year junior player also registered a +7 rating as a defenseman with many of his points secured on the power-play.

The NAHL Top Prospects Tournament will be held June 19-20, 2021 at Fogerty Arena in Blaine, Minnesota. Fans can get tickets to see the trio of Bruins players compete by going to www.nahl.com/tpt/ and for those with a HockeyTV subscription, the games will be broadcast live.