The Wide Angle: Much like the Twins, I’m all over the place

And now, another episode of “I Don’t Know What to Write About This Week — A Random Approach to Column Writing.”

Rolls right off the tongue doesn’t it?

Oh, Twins. Why

We all had some high hopes for the Twins this year didn’t we? A lifetime of being fans of Minnesota sports ball teams should have tempered expectations after a good season in last year’s abbreviated year.

And yet, here we are watching as yet another Minnesota team stumbles through a season in which more than a few of us are asking when the Vikings start, only to risk another disappointment.

I’m very well aware that the Wild gave fans a pretty decent season this year, losing to Las Vegas in a seven-game series recently, but even in the loss we should still feel a certain level of shame. How does a Minnesota HOCKEY team lose to a team out of Las Vegas?

Still, at least they were in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Twins have a losing record, Byron Buxton is hurt — again — and pitchers continue to struggle against Little League teams. Presumably anyway.

I, for one, am not disappointed. It’s just another year in Minnesota stadiums.

Stupid plants

The garden is doing horrible and I’m killing flowers.

Let’s move on.

That is a shiny new washer

In another move forward in supreme adulting, we recently completed the purchase of a new washer and dryer set.

Well, a few weeks ago anyway and it’s great!

The washer went out this winter and so we’ve been hanging clothes in the basement until we finally had enough of scratchy skin and made the mature decision to buy the set. The dryer going out wasn’t that big of a surprise given Julius Caesar had it built, but the washer was still somewhat serviceable.

But now that we have the set, it’s hard not to look back and think how stubborn we were. The washer easily has a bigger bin than the old one did, allowing me to cut in half the laundry day on Saturdays. It affords me the opportunity to get back to really getting back in the garden that isn’t growing on the weekends.

It’s hard to believe that I ever would have gotten excited by a new washer and dryer and yet here I am — an actual adult.

Miracles do happen.

Casting lines

The other day, while walking through Runnings I began looking at fishing poles, thinking, “This is the year I should really crack down and buy one.”

I didn’t because I only really fish one week a year.

“You know,” says the observant reader, “you can fish throughout the summer?”

Well yes, this is true. I can fish through the summer, but that would also increase my chances of continuing to not catch anything.