Summerset Theatre opens its 53rd season

Summerset Theatre will open its 53rd season on June 20, 2021, with two musicals.

“Motherhood the Musical” and “Rated P for Parenthood” will open at the Hormel Historic Home in the Peace Garden with performances running June 20-27. This will be the first time in Summerset’s history shows will not be performed at the Frank W. Bridges Theatre.

In “Motherhood The Musical,” four women share their insights, challenges, and pleasures at a baby shower. You’ll get a peek into the friendship of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom, Brooke, a hard-working lawyer, Barb, a stressed out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, her family and her divorce. “Motherhood” is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age.

“Rated P for Parenthood” chronicles every stage of modern-day parenting, from conception to college, with giant doses of heart and humor. A versatile cast takes the audience through the ups and downs of having kids – from the sublime to the ridiculous — in a series of comic and musical vignettes. Hilarious, fresh, and decidedly irreverent, “Rated P” provides all the wistful joy of childrearing.

Both shows will be performed outside in the Peace Garden at the Hormel Historic Home. Ticket holders will be required to bring their own lawn chairs for seating in the Peace Garden. Cash bar and refreshments will be available for purchase on site. Visit www.summersettheatre.org for more information.

In case of rain, performance will be cancelled and tickets rebooked.

“Motherhood The Musical”

Cast

Amy – Emily McAlister

Barb – Diane Petrik

Brooke – Misha Stanley

Tina – Morgan Dickman

Creative Team/Crew

Director – Carrie Braaten Moore

Stage Manager/Props – Jennifer Wiebrand

Choreographer – Marny Rohr

Vocal Direction – Morgan Dickman

June 20 at 2 p.m. and 21, 23, 25, 27 at 7 p.m.

$10 all tickets.

“Rated P for Parenthood”

Cast

Rachel Cole

Lia Culbert

Jake Gustine

Katie Hunerdosse

Lucas Johnson

Geoff Smith

Creative Team/Crew

Director/Technical Design- John Deyo

Stage Manager/Props – Kim Potter

Choreographer –Madaline Rohr

Vocal Direction – Kim Zerke

Sound Board Operator – Ian Gearhart

June 20, 22, 24, 26 at 7 p.m. and June 27 at 2 p.m. $10 all tickets