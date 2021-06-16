Sheriff Sandvik to be July 4th parade grand marshal

The Austin Area Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik will be the grand marshal of this year’s Independence Day Parade.

“Sheriff Sandvik is an example of one of the many local leaders who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to bring us out on the other side,” said Austin Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Elaine Hansen in the release. “He kept county residents informed, coordinated strategies with public health leaders, and enforced state mandates to keep our residents safe and our businesses open. Without leaders like him, we would have found our struggles this past year to be greater. This July 4th we celebrate Sheriff Sandvik and other essential and emergency workers for their dedication to our community.”

Each year, the Chamber’s Independence Day Parade Committee choses an individual of outstanding service or commitment to the community to be the Grand Marshall of the parade. Past honorees have included World War II veterans, Vietnam veterans, and other long-time community leaders.

“It was difficult for the committee to choose just one Grand Marshall this year, as so many people contributed to the wellness of our community,” says Chamber Major Events Coordinator Jeanine Nelson. “However, I think Sheriff Sandvik is a great choice as someone who has made a great impact this year.”

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Main Street and will include floats and entries from many different businesses, youth groups, bands, nonprofits, and individuals throughout Austin and the surrounding area. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact the Austin Area Chamber office at 507-437-4561.