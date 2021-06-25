Rochester man charged with drug and counterfeit currency possession

Danio Dorres, also known as Jay Torres, 31, of Rochester has been charged with felony third-degree drugs – possess schedule I or II narcotic in a park zone, felony fifth-degree drug possession, petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of gross misdemeanor counterfeiting of currency – uttering or possessing.

According to the court complaint, police were called at about 3:30 p.m. on June 22 about a male subject, later identified as Dorres, being in possession of a methamphetamine pipe at the City Dog Park at 500 Second Street Southeast. Police arrived and made contact with Dorres, who appeared to be adjusting an item in his pocket.

Dorres denied having a methamphetamine pipe, but produced one when told to empty his pocket. He was also found to be in possession of four counterfeit $100 bills.

Police learned that Dorres attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at an Austin Kwik Trip location the previous day. Dorres said he did not know the bill he used was counterfeit, claiming he found it on the ground. An officer determined that the four counterfeit bills were the same as the one Dorres attempted to use at Kwik Trip.

While at the Mower County Jail, Dorres was found to be in possession of two bags containing approximately one gram of methamphetamine.

A review of Dorres’s criminal record shows prior convictions for theft, assault, and intentional damage to property.

Dorres will appear in court again on July 2.