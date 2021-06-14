Post 1216 wins three of four
The Austin Post 1216 VFW baseball team beat Albert Lea by scores of 8-4 and 4-1 June 9 and it lost to Stewartville 4-3 and beat Stewartville 13-3 Sunday.
Brayden Bishop and Cam Gilles pitched the wins against AL and Isaac Osgood hurled the win against Stewartville for Austin (5-2 overall).
Peyton Ransom went four-for-four and Isaac Strumland had three hits in the win over Stewartville, while Bishop had two hits and two RBIs in a win over AL.
