Police searching for stolen dirt bikes

Police are looking for information that could lead to the recovery of two stolen Kawasaki motorized dirt bikes stolen off a trailer in Austin.

According to Austin Police Capt. Todd Clennon, an officer was dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of two stolen dirt bikes in the 1700 block of Oakland Avenue East. The victim reported that he strapped two Kawasaki dirt bikes on a trailer in his yard on Sunday. He went out of town Monday morning and the bikes were gone when he returned on Tuesday.

One bike is a green 1993 Kawasaki KX250 with VIN number JKAKXMJ12PA009235, described as having a blue seat and a placard on the front handlebars with the number “15” on it and valued at $1,500. The other bike is a green 2020 Kawasaki KX65ALF with VIN number JKBKXEAC5LA098635 with a 69cc engine and valued at $4,400.

The victim said he did not know who would have stolen it. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9407.