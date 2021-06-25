Paulette E. Carew, 77

Paulette E. Carew, age 77, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Paulette Elsie Flaherty was born April 10, 1944, in Mower County, Minnesota, to Leslie and Elsie (Weikum) Flaherty. She graduated from Austin High School in 1962 and then attended Austin Community College for the secretarial program. Following college, Paulette worked for KSMQ Public Television in the programming department for 12 years. In 1968, she married Irving Michael Carew in Reno, Nevada. The couple had two sons and were later divorced. Paulette completed CNA training at Riverland Community College and worked for 15 years as a CNA, 12 of those years were spent working for St. Mark’s Living in Austin. She was a past member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Austin. Paulette loved spending her time outdoors, biking, walking, and doing yard work. Her other hobbies included, crocheting and bowling. Paulette was a dedicated and enthusiastic Minnesota Vikings fan, Minnesota Twins fan, and a huge Tiger Woods fan. Her home was always a welcome gathering place for her sons’ friends: the Hoopman, Cullen, Jessen, Anthony, Lewis, Peterson, Tedrow, Nicolai, Bogott, Benzkofer, Deines, Goddard, Defor, and Brown boys were always welcome there as her sons were at their family’s homes. She loved, fed, band-aided and scolded them as her own (as did their moms to her sons). Paulette’s greatest pride was in her family and the love they returned to her. She also loved sneaking her favorite granddog Maxx Hormel black label bacon. Paulette will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Tracy) Carew of Milford, NJ, Tim (Andrea) Carew of Minneapolis, MN; three grandchildren, Brett, Matthew, and Callahan; siblings, Mary (Fred) Ware of Maylene, AL, Leslie (Barbara) Flaherty of Oshkosh, WI, Daniel Flaherty of Austin, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Elsie Flaherty; and sister, Jeanne Seufert.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin.