Packers miss out on state track meet

The Austin track and field team didn’t put up any state qualifiers at the Section 1AA meet in Lakeville South Saturday.

Olivia Walsh took fifth in the triple jump for the Packers.

BOYS RESULTS

4 x 800-meter relay: Austin (seventh, 8:45.15)

1600-meter run: Jackson Marsh (18th, 4:53.85)

High jump: A’triel Terry (17th, 5-8)

Long jump: Joseph Walker (ninth, 20-10.50)

Discus: Mason O’Connor (10th, 120-8)

GIRLS RESULTS

1600-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (19th, 6:01.20)

Pole vault: Sarah Wangen (19th, 8-0)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (fifth, 35-1.50)

Shot put: Ali Portz (18th, 29-9.75)