Packer boys finish season in Lake City
The Austin boys golf team saw its season come to an end without any state qualifiers as it wrapped things up at the Section 1AAA Meet in Lake City Wednesday.
Austin senior Ian Bundy shot a 77 to finish with a two-day score of 156 and freshman Izaac Erickson shot a 92 for a two-day total of 178.
