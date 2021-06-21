Non Wing Traditional Sprints add to thrills at Chateau Speedway

By Matthew Grage

The Mid-American Renegade Sprint Car Series was on hand to add to the Chateau Speedway in Lansing Friday night..

A nice field of Non Wing Traditional Sprints was led by Bryan Roach of Welch, who scored the feature win after also taking the heat win earlier in the night. It was his first win at Chateau. Johnny Parson III of Owatonna won the class’s Fast Dash.

Zach Elward of Hayfield scored his second feature win of the year in the Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stock Class, and Jason Newkirk of Austin, who had a heat win earlier in the night, led early before settling for second. Next week it’s back to back action filled nights with racing Friday and Saturday Nights.

The two day Special is billed as the “WISSOTA Midwest Modified vs USRA B Mod Challenge Weekend. The Outlaw Mini Mods will join the action both nights as well. Racing action will get underway both nights at 7:15 pm.

USRA B Modified

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Troy Hovey-Decorah IA; 2. Jayden Larson-Mankato; 3. Kullen Kath-Owatonna; 4. Hunter Kennedy-St Ansgar IA; 5. Noah Grinstead-Austin [5]

French’s Repair USRA Modified

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Ryan Wetzstein-West Concord; 2. Aaron Hoff-Mantorville; 3. Joel Alberts-Mantorville; 4. Jason Cummins-New RIchland; 5. Cole Anderson-LeCenter

Mid America Renegade Non-Winged Traditional Sprints

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Bryan RoachWelch; 2. Jake Kouba-Minneapolis; 3. Johnny Parsons III-Owatonna; 4. Brad Peterson-Lake Elmo; 5. Allen Stettner-Newport

Power 96 WISSOTA Pure 5 Stock

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Andrew Eischens-Taopi; 2. Michael Wick-Faribault; 3. Bobby Crews-Austin; 4. Kyndra Guttormson-Chatfield; 5. Jim Briggs-Waseca

Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stock

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward-Hayfield; 2. Jason Newkirk-Austin; 3. Kory Adams-Stacyville iA; 4. Bobby Blowers-Waseca; 5. Ross Spitzer-Blooming Prairie

Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Mods

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. Kobie Kath-Owatonna; 2. Cory Asmussen-Gary SD; 3. Ryan Goergen-Stacyville IA; 4. Kadden Kath-Ellendale; 5. Greg Pfeifer Jr-Austin

Skjeveland Sanitation and Roll Off Service WISSOTA Hornet

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Josh Winsky-Rochester; 2. Trystan HagenWinona; 3. Colin Wittenberg-Hastings; 4. Zach Korpi-Ellendale; 5. Brian Adams-Montgomery